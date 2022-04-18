Curry scores 34 points off bench, Warriors lead Nuggets 2-0

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry came off the bench for a second straight game and showed he’s healthy at last, scoring 34 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 126-106 for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series. Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 7 minutes left following a second technical and was held back from a referee. The MVP candidate’s emotions ran high all night.