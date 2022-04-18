California store owner charged in errant shooting of girl

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A co-owner of a Southern California shoe store who allegedly wounded a 9-year-old girl while shooting at shoplifters has been charged with assault with a firearm. San Bernardino County prosecutors say 20-year-old Marquel Michael James Cockrell is scheduled for a video arraignment Monday. Other charges include discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to the defendant. It’s not immediately known if Cockrell has an attorney to speak on his behalf. The shooting occurred April 12 at a mall in the city of Victorville. Police say Cockrell fled and was later arrested in southern Nevada.