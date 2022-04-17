Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A’s 4-3

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Manoah allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL East. Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts. The right-hander, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw his 10-inning scoreless streak to begin the season snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.