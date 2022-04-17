2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attend campaign kickoff dinner

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attended a campaign kickoff dinner on Saturday night in Santa Maria.

Rodeo Queen candidate Primavera Rosales said, “it is super exciting, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time so I am very happy and thrilled.”

The live auction dinner marked the official start of the rodeo season, and queen candidates met community members who may help them raise money for their designated youth recreation programs.

“It’s just important for everybody to recognize how big of a thing that the Elks are doing for our community here,” said Rylie Halsell, another Rodeo Queen candidate.

The Elks Rodeo is just around the corner, taking place June 2 through June 5.

“I’m so excited honestly, I’m very happy to see all the smiling faces and get to see everybody again and meet new people,” said Rodeo Queen candidate Ashley Palin.