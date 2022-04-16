US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role-players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California’s Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.