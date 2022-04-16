Anderson sharp, Olson homers as Braves beat Padres 5-2

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s three homers and the Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2. Anderson allowed two hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Padres rookie starter Nick Martinez was stung by the long ball. Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, giving him a homer in all three games of this series so far. Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected off Martinez, charged with four runs in five innings. Manny Piña also may have gone deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall.