UEFA trains Albanian police for Conference League final
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — UEFA has completed its training of Albanian police and local law enforcement for the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana next month. The Albanian Football Association says UEFA has been offering security training for several months for the first UEFA final to be staged in Albania. UEFA decided in 2020 to award the inaugural Europa Conference League final to Tirana’s National Arena. The final is set for May 25.