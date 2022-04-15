Turner, Dodgers top Reds 3-1 on Jackie Robinson Day

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI triple and Gavin Lux scored two runs while reaching base three times in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Chris Taylor had an early run-scoring triple as the Dodgers punctuated Jackie Robinson Day with their fourth consecutive win in front of a sellout crowd, including thousands wearing giveaway replicas of Robinson’s first Brooklyn jersey. Kyle Farmer had an RBI single in the Reds’ fourth consecutive loss. Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson pitched four solid innings apiece for the Dodgers.