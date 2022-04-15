Judge: 5 officers wrongly fired in killing of homeless man

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge ruled that five Oakland police officers who fatally shot a homeless man in 2018 were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs. The East Bay Times reports that an Alameda County Superior Court judge said in his ruling issued Tuesday that Oakland city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs. The officers fatally shot Joshua Pawlik, 31, in North Oakland on March 11, 2018. Pawlik was armed and asleep in a small space between two homes. Officers rustled him from his sleep and said they fired at him because he would not put down the gun.