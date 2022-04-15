Skip to Content
Inter beats Spezia to top Serie A ahead of AC Milan-Genoa

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion Inter Milan has moved to the top of Serie A after a comfortable 3-1 win at Spezia. Inter moved a point clear of city rival AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s match against relegation-threatened Genoa later. Substitute Lautaro Martínez returned from suspension in the second half to seal the win after Marcelo Brozović opened the scoring. Spezia captain Giulio Maggiore set up a nervy finale when he halved the deficit in the 88th minute. But Alexis Sánchez secured the result in stoppage time.

