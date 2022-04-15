FedEx Cup champ Cantlay takes RBC Heritage lead into weekend

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes Friday for a 4-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage. After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound. Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total. Streb also had a 67. Cantlay started the late run with a 13-foot birdie putt on 15. He caught Streb a hole later with a 10-footer. Cantlay stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th within 8 feet for his go-ahead birdie, then rolled in a 21-footer on the par-4 18th.