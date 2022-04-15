Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:09 pm

California growth continues in March despite labor shortage

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers added 60,200 jobs in March. New numbers released Friday show the number of unemployed people in the nation’s most populous state dipped below 1 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Despite the strong job growth, experts say a labor shortage is making it difficult for businesses to keep up with strong consumer demand. California’s labor force is made up of people who either have a job or are looking for work. The labor force has grown in the past year. But it is still nearly 400,000 people fewer than it was before the pandemic.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content