3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have dropped their interest in buying Chelsea. That leaves three remaining known bids for the enforced sale of the Premier League club by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich. The bid was being led by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts but faced opposition from fans over Islamophobic comments by his father, Joe, that featured in leaked emails three years ago. The consortium did not directly address the “issues” that prevented them pursuing the bid ahead of Thursday’s deadline for final submissions. The remaining three known bids also involve North American sports team investors.