Therapist: Depp and Heard had relationship of ‘mutual abuse’

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard says she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp. But Kate James testified Thursday that she does recall Heard spitting in her face when she asked for a higher salary. The former assistant said Heard descended into fits of blind rage and was often drunk. James said Depp was different. She said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was very calm, almost shy — “a total Southern gentleman.” James spoke during a video deposition that was played Thursday at the trial in a Virginia court for Depp’s libel suit against Heard.