Slight rain chance Saturday

Despite a few pockets of gusty winds, we’ll see pleasant weather conditions through Friday evening.

There is a wind advisory in effect for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast and Santa Ynez Mountains western range util 6 AM Friday morning. Northwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Saturday morning a weak trough will move through the region with increasing clouds and a slight chance for isolated showers. Precipitation should be no more than a 0.10 of an inch where rain does fall. North to northwest winds will pick up Saturday night in Santa Barbara County as the system exits the region.

Weather for your Easter Sunday is looking great! There may be a morning marine layer, but clouds should burn off later in the day. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s. A slow, but gradual warming trend will continue for the first part of next week.