Regulators approve CSX’s purchase of a regional railroad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal regulators have approved CSX’s purchase of a regional railroad in the northeastern United States that will expand its network in New England. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board said Thursday that CSX can move forward with buying Pan Am Railways. The deal will expand CSX’s 23-state network into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine while adding to its reach in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Pan Am, which is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts, will now become part of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX.

