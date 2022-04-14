Officers shoot suspect they say fired at them on LA highway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say California Highway Patrol officers shot a man who opened fire on them along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, prompting a shutdown of the major highway during the morning commute. The CHP says the officers pulled over around 3 a.m. Thursday to check on a Ford Mustang that was stopped on the southbound shoulder with airbags deployed. The driver was standing by the car and officers approached on foot. The CHP says that’s when the man reached into the car, pulled out a gun and shot at them. Officers returned fire. The man was hospitalized in unknown condition.