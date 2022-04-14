Lions sign former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract. Detroit announced the move Thursday, potentially adding a starter in the secondary. The Lions are hoping Elliott’s injuries are behind him. He missed 10 games last season with a torn biceps’pectoral injury and also missed his entire rookie year in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens. Elliott started in all 16 games during the 2020 season and all six he played in last year. He has 106 career tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Baltimore drafted the former Texas standout in the sixth round four years ago.