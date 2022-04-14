A safe bet: If you want a casino job, odds are on your side

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Like most businesses across the U.S., casinos are racing to hire new workers. That is leading to better wages and benefits in some places, and forcing casinos to become more creative. MGM Resorts used virtual reality goggles to let some job applicants experience what the job would be like before deciding. Atlantic City casinos are talking about setting up new transit links to bring workers from farther away to casino jobs. The American Gaming Association says nationwide there are about 1.65 million workers employed in casino-related jobs, about 91% of the staffing level before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino will train applicants how to become a dealer — something workers used to have to learn on their own.