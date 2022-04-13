Train engineer gets 3 years for intentional derailment in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A train engineer who intentionally derailed a locomotive near a U.S. Navy hospital ship that was deployed in Los Angeles harbor to help during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Eduardo Moreno pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of committing a terrorist attack.

Moreno acknowledged in his plea agreement that he drove a locomotive at full speed off the end of the tracks near where the Mercy was docked because he believed it might be involved in a sinister conspiracy. Nobody was hurt.