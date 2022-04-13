Santa Maria Police ask community to watch for panhandlers scamming people

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the community to be on a lookout for panhandlers who are scamming some people for money.

“There are people out there with ulterior motives,” said Santa Maria Police Sergeant Jesus Valle. “They are out there collecting money.”

Santa Maria Police are warning the community about some people pretending to be panhandlers for a legitimate cause.

“There are many of them who are taking this opportunity to take advantage of the public for whatever money they can get,” said SGT. Valle.

Tuesday, the department posted a picture of what officers called scammers asking for money.

Police said a community member called the department to report them for causing a traffic hazard.

“Just began a basic inquiry to what they were panhandling about,” said SGT. Valle. “And they had a difficult time just getting through the basic scrutiny.”

Police said their sign had a picture of a little girl that claimed to have a white-tumor, with a zelle phone number account.

Officers determined it was a scam and asked them to stop panhandling.

“Their stories were inconsistent with someone who is genuinely requesting for a legitimate cause,” said SGT. Valle.

No arrests were made, but there are consequences.

“It could be a felony, it could be a misdemeanor, it just depends on the amount,” said SGT. Valle. “Basically theft by false pretenses is the act of convincing someone to voluntarily give you their property by telling them something that isn’t true.”

So now the department is asking those who do donate their money, to be extra vigilant.

“We would advise to maybe ask a few questions about what they are collecting money for,” said SGT. Valle. “If there is a local phone number, local address.”

If you see any suspicious activity with panhandlers, officers ask to call the department.