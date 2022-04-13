San Diego pays $400K for people hurt by damaged sidewalks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego has paid out $400,000 to settle lawsuits alleging the city is responsible for significant injuries caused by poorly maintained roads and sidewalks. The City Council approved approved the payouts unanimously on Tuesday. They include $250,000 to a woman who tripped and fell on uneven pavement in La Jolla and $150,000 to a woman who tripped and fell on a raised sidewalk in Clairemont. One woman said she tripped and lost two front teeth, dislocated an elbow and tore her lip so bad it required surgery. The lawsuits accused the city of not adequately warning people about damage and not prioritizing repairs.