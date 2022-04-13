Prosecutors seek life for political donor’s fatal fetish

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wealthy California Democratic donor convicted of injecting two men with lethal doses of drugs faces a sentence of life in prison. Ed Buck will learn his fate Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom where a jury concluded his fetish turned fatal. Prosecutors say Buck preyed mostly on vulnerable young gay Black men he paid for sex and injected with massive doses of drugs. The 67-year-old Buck who contributed to Democratic, LGBTQ and animal welfare causes causes, was convicted last summer. Buck’s lawyers say he deserves a shorter term because he was sexually abused as a child and health problems led to his drug addiction.