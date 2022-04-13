Oxnard Police arrest man responsible for 2021 fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old who killed an elderly man during a hit-and-run collision in August 2021, according to the police department.

The man, an Oxnard resident, was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit a 76-year-old Oxnard man at the intersection of Ventura Road and Bay Boulevard, said Officer Manuel Perez.

The driver fled the scene after crash, and the elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene, Perez said. When the incident was originally reported, police said that the driver returned to the scene as officers were conducting the investigation and provided more information.

The man was arrested for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run traffic collision resulting in death, Perez said.

He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Perez at 805-509-8996 or via email at manuel.perez@oxnardpd.org.