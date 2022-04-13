Heard lawyers zero in on Depp’s drug and alcohol use

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Attorneys for Amber Heard are zeroing in on Johnny Depp’s drug and alcohol use as they defend her against Depp’s libel allegations. A lawyer for Heard resumed his cross-examination of Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, on Wednesday. He brought up a 2014 text exchange between Heard and Dembrowski in which Heard remarked, “JD is on a bender.” Dembrowski, however, said she did not believe that Depp had a problem with drugs or alcohol. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post that referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article indirectly defames him. He denies abusing her.