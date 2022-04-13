Skip to Content
AP California
California reparations panel convenes at historic church

By JANIE HAR
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Members of California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force are convening in a historic African American church in San Francisco, making their own history as they work to educate the public and develop a restitution proposal for the people harmed by the institution of slavery. The two-day meeting at the Third Baptist Church in the city’s Fillmore district is the first time the nine-member task force has gathered in person since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The gathering comes just weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved Black people. About a dozen speakers lined up for public comment Wednesday morning, some thanking the task force members for its work.

