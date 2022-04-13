9-year-old girl wounded in shooting at California mall

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Southern California shopping mall that wounded a 9-year-old girl. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. The department says the girl was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Investigators did not release a suspect description or a possible motive. Sheriff’s officials say the suspect acted alone and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.