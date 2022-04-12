Westinghouse, Framatom to supply fuel to Czech nuclear plant

PRAGUE (AP) — Westinghouse Electric Co. and France’s Framatome have been selected to deliver fuel supplies for the Czech Republic’s Temelin nuclear plant. The move will ease the Czech Republic’s dependence on Russia. State-controlled power company CEZ says Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for some 15 years, starting in 2024. Russia’s TVEL is CEZ’s current supplier and belongs to the Russian energy giant Rosatom. It also also bid to supply the fuel going forward but lost out to Westinghouse and Framatome. CEZ says it selected the U.S. and French companies in order to ensure a continuous supply of fuel cells for Temelin’s reactors and minimize the risks of a possible supply outage.