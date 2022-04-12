Veterans of Foreign Wars display armored vehicle for Righetti High School students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) brought an armored vehicle to the Righetti High School campus on Tuesday for the students to check out.

The real, live history lesson included testimony from local vets who have served overseas.

For some of the students and faculty, it was a moving experience.

"I think it's kind of cool to have them on campus, I get to think about maybe joining the military after high school and its just cool to see," said student Kyle Long.

Ethan Sunderhaus, another Righetti student, said that he has been thinking about going into the armed forces after high school, and enjoyed learning more about the field.

"It's really cool being out here and just seeing this and have tell about what happened and what they've been doing because I have been thinking about doing this and going into the force after high school so I think its really cool having them here talking to us about it," he said.

Sophia Gallizio, a Righetti staff member, said the the accessibility of this event was beneficial to the students.

"If they want to do something in the military in their future because I have absolute respect for veterans and the veterans in my family and this is just another way to get some of the kids who may never get to experience something like this at school so why not, I want to make it accessible to everybody," she said.

The students were given a chance to look inside the armored vehicle and speak one-on-one with the local veterans from the San Luis Obispo chapter of the VFW.