AP California
Shooting at Southern California mall wounds 9-year-old girl

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting inside a Southern California shopping mall has wounded a 9-year-old girl and authorities are seeking the attacker. San Bernardino County authorities say the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. Family members tell the Victor Valley News that the girl was shot several times. The county Sheriff’s Department says the girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The mall has been evacuated and closed. 

The Associated Press

