Santa Barbara County Public Health reported 0 COVID-19 ICU admissions for the first time in nearly a year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported not a single COVID-19 intensive-care unit admission on Monday – an occurrence that hasn't happened in nearly a year.

The last time that the county reported 0 COVID-19 ICU admissions was May 10, 2021, according to the county's COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There were eight coronavirus patients being treated in local hospital beds on Monday, and the COVID-19-related death of a Santa Maria resident was reported.

There have been 678 cumulative deaths in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic began.

There were 15 new cases reported countywide on Monday, resulting in a total of 226 active cases across Santa Barbara County.