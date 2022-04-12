San Luis Obispo man one of two charged for catalytic converter theft in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man was one of two men charged in Los Angeles on Tuesday for stealing catalytic converters and then attempting to flee before crashing into a law enforcement patrol car, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Vue Xiong, 31, was reportedly seen with two other suspects in Santa Clarita stealing a catalytic converter on April 9, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. Xiong was charged along with Fong Vang, 38 of Merced, for the crime, and the third suspect was unnamed.

The three men attempted to flee when police arrived to the scene, "even after the patrol vehicles stopped pursuing them," Santiago said.

The van that they were driving in came to a stop after running in a red light and slammed into a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser, according to prosecutors. Deputies found eight catalytic converters inside the van.

Xiong and Vang each face three felony counts of grant theft and one felony count of attempted grand theft.