Sacramento shooting is latest struggle for downtown strip

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in California’s capital city has shaken a downtown core that’s been beset by violence and decades of economic struggles. Police say at least five shooters were involved in the April 3 exchange of gunfire between gangs that killed six people and wounded 12. No one has yet been charged with homicide. The shooting happened on a street at the center of Sacramento’s efforts to redefine its downtown as an entertainment and food destination. An NBA and concert arena just blocks from the shooting that opened in 2016 has brought billions in investment to the downtown core. Business and political officials say people should still feel safe patronizing the area.