Nipomo man arrested in connection with January shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man wanted in connection with a January shooting in Santa Maria was taken into custody in San Luis Obispo County.

Santa Maria police said Tuesday that officers had arrested a 22-year-old Nipomo man in connection with a shooting that happened on January 19.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of W. Colebrook and N. Barrington. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. He was hospitalized with major injuries.

Investigators say they were eventually able to identify a Nipomo man as the person involved in the shooting.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the man.

He was taken into custody over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County for unrelated charges.

While he was being booked into jail, investigators saw the outstanding warrant for his arrest and notified the Santa Maria Police Department.