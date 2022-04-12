January 6 panel has conducted more than 860 interviews, with dozens more planned

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection has conducted more than 860 depositions and interviews, with dozens more scheduled in the coming weeks, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday.

The panel continues to hear from witnesses on a daily basis, the aide added, underscoring how the committee is still collecting testimony as it moves into a critical stage of its investigation.

In addition to witness interviews and depositions, the committee has received nearly 10,000 documents, according to the aide. It is also following up on more than 460 tips received through the panel’s tip line, the aide added.

Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, previously handed over thousands of records before ultimately refusing to cooperate further. Those text messages continue to be a resource for the committee, and new details about their contents continue to emerge.

CNN first reported last week that included in the tranche of texts was a November 5, 2020, message from Donald Trump Jr. to Meadows laying out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process.

Committee members have consistently emphasized that they have obtained crucial evidence through these witness interviews and documents, allowing them to piece together what happened on as well as leading up to January 6.

“We’re triangulating basically from a lot of different angles, and we are getting a fulsome picture of what happened in the run-up to and on the day of January 6,” Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida told CNN+ late last month.

While a handful of close aides to former President Donald Trump refused to comply with the committee’s subpoena requests, hundreds of other witnesses have cooperated, either voluntarily or under legal order.

Among those who have cooperated voluntarily with the committee’s investigation are members of Trump’s own family.

Ivanka Trump, the former President’s daughter and a former White House senior adviser, met with the committee for close to eight hours last week, two sources familiar with the interview previously told CNN.

The sources would not provide details about the voluntary interview other than to say that Trump was generally cooperative.

In addition to being one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, Ivanka Trump had a unique perch from which she saw the events of January 6, 2021. She was with her father most of the day, and she was in the Oval Office for key meetings.

The committee has heard testimony from other White House officials who recounted Ivanka Trump being in the room during a phone call her father had with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Her husband Jared Kushner has also met with the committee.

The committee also continues to receive new documents, including specific emails from John Eastman — the lawyer who masterminded Trump’s apparent strategy to overturn the election.

Last month, a judge ordered Eastman to turn over more than 100 specific emails he had tried to shield. The judge rejected Eastman’s attorney-client privilege argument and ruled the public must know the content of these emails to prevent another plot.

Eastman and Trump’s campaign to overturn a democratic election was “unprecedented in American history,” the judge wrote, calling it “a coup in search of a legal theory.”

