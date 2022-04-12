Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks in regulation. Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for Vancouver, which has won four straight games. Shea Theodore scored twice in the third period, Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist and Michael Amadio added a score for the Golden Knights. Vancouver got a 41-save performance from Thatcher Demko. Robin Lehner stopped 22 of 27 shots for Vegas.