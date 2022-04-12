Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants against San Diego. The 31-year-old Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd in San Francisco. She also got a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The former Sacramento State softball star became the first female coach in the big leagues in 2020. Last week, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club.