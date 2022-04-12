Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams. Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. Cam Talbot made 27 saves to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 games. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play for Edmonton, his career-high 51st goal of the year and 21st with the man advantage, setting a franchise high.