Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An orphaned and emaciated mountain lion cub spotted by hikers in the San Francisco area was brought to the Oakland Zoo, where veterinarians have named her “Rose” and are trying to nurse her back to health. An initial exam indicated that Rose had not eaten in weeks, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. The cub, estimated to be about five months old, weighs just 8.8 pounds. The average female cub her age should weigh about 30 pounds. Hikers first spotted Rose at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County and reported the siting to authorities who found the cub after a five-day search.