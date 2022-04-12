Skip to Content
California firms to pay $1.8B for avoiding import duties

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say six Southern California companies have been ordered to pay $1.8 billion in restitution after evading import duties on aluminum from China and participating in a scheme to artificially inflate the revenues of a Chinese company. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the scam involved raw aluminum extrusions that were spot-welded together to appear as finished and functional pallets. Prosecutors say the firms lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying $1.8 billion in anti-dumping and related duties on extruded aluminum. Finished aluminum products such as pallets are not subject to the same duties.

The Associated Press

