Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento’s rebuilding efforts

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic’s economic drubbing. Police say the April 3 shooting that left six people dead was gang-related but no alleged shooters have been arrested. More than 100 bullets were fired as bars emptied for the night blocks from the state Capitol. That area illustrates the successes and challenges of many U.S. urban centers. Sacramento has tried for years to redefine its reputation as a sleepy city. Revitalization efforts include a new arena hosting professional basketball games and concerts and a newly renovated convention center.