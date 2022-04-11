Inmate who walked away from LA reentry facility is caught

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a 34-year-old inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program. State prison officials say Oscar Orozco left a Male Community Reentry Program facility around 10 p.m. Saturday. He was caught on Monday in the LA neighborhood of Pacoima. His case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges. He was transferred to the reentry program in February and had been set to be released from custody in February 2023. The reentry program allows eligible state inmates to serve the final portions of their sentences in a non-prison facility.