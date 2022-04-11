Gusty winds through Tuesday

You can expect cooler temperatures and gusty winds for the remainder of your Monday!

A trough moving through the region is creating windy conditions and lowering temperatures into the mid 60s. There is a high wind warning in effect for the Santa Ynez mountains and Santa Barbara County interior mountains through Tuesday morning. Winds will be sustained at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. In most other areas, there is a wind advisory in effect where gusty conditions could also develop.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for the Central Coast and Ventura Coast until 5 PM Tuesday, with waves cresting between 8 to 12 feet.

Widespread strong winds should diminish slightly over the next few days, however we could still see pockets of gusty north to northwest winds.

Temperatures will only warm slightly throughout the week. There will be a slow rebound to normal temperatures by the weekend.