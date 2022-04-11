Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. But some fans were left confused by her lengthy post Monday. Spears said she had lost a lot of weight before a trip to Maui with Sam Asghari but recently gained it back, leading Asghari to joke about a food pregnancy. But she said she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pop star also confused fans when she referred to “my husband” in the post. The 40-year-old Spears and the 28-year-old Asghari were engaged last September after dating for five years. Spears has two teen boys with ex Kevin Federline.