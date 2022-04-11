Authorities: inmate walked away from LA reentry facility

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program. State prison officials say Oscar Orozco left a Male Community Reentry Program facility around 10 p.m. Saturday. Orozco was sentenced in June 2021 for carjacking with the use of a firearm. He was transferred to the reentry program in February and was set to be released from custody in February 2023. The reentry program allows eligible state inmates to serve the final portions of their sentences in a non-prison facility. The program aims to give offenders support to make a smooth transition back into society.