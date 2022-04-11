2nd California death may be linked to smuggling attempt

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead in the water off of San Diego may be the second person to die in a failed weekend attempt to smuggle immigrants from Mexico into the United States by boat. A fire spokesman says beachgoers spotted the fully clothed man at around 10 a.m. Monday along the surf line north of the Ocean Beach pier. Investigators will how he died but authorities say he may have been on a small open boat that capsized early Sunday. One person died and three were rescued when the 30-foot panga overturned in high seas off Ocean Beach.