Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Klay Thompson’s 41-point performance included seven 3-pointers for the Golden State Warriors, who clinched the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 128-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jordan Poole scored 22 for the Warriors. Golden State opened up a 22-point lead in the second quarter and held on to close out the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Pelicans were already locked into the ninth spot in the Western Conference, and limited playing time for prominent players in advance of their single-elimination play-in game. Naji Marshall led New Orleans with 19 points.