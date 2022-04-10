Newgarden moves Team Penske to 3-0 with Long Beach victory

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Josef Newgarden won under caution Sunday on the downtown streets of Long Beach to move Team Penske to 3-0 to start the IndyCar season. Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to win his second-consecutive race. Team Penske last opened an IndyCar season with three consecutive wins in 2012. Romain Grosjean finished second for Andretti Autosport and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou finished third. General Motors swept the Long Beach weekend with a 1-2 finish for Cadillac in the IMSA sports car race and then the win by Newgarden in a Chevrolet.