McKinney goes deep, A’s avert sweep in 4-1 win over Phillies

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. The A’s averted the three-game sweep and shut down a Phillies offense that scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series. The Phillies’ only two hits through the first five innings came from backups Garrett Stubbs and Johan Camargo. Jean Segura hit his second homer off the season for the Phillies in the ninth off Lou Trivino. Seth Brown gave Oakland its first lead of the season with an RBI single in the sixth. It was the first win for Oakland A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Kotsay was promoted from third base coach to manager after Bob Melvin left for San Diego.