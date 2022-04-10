Skip to Content
Down 3 goals early, Wild rally past Kings 6-3

By MIKE COOK
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3. Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests. Rasmus Kupari, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe scored for struggling Los Angeles.

